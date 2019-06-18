Blake Shelton Gets a Special Kiss on His Birthday and Gwen Stefani Approves

It appears Blake Shelton's birthday has been nothing but a piece of cake!

On Tuesday, The Voice judge and "God's Country" singer celebrated his 43rd birthday with his longtime lady love, Gwen Stefani. From the "Make Me Like You" star's Instagram post, the pair seemed to enjoy a fun-filled day at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium. In fact, the country star got a special kiss during his tour around the building. But fret not, the 49-year-old singer totally approved of it, and even said "aw" when her boo got his big 'ole smooch.

"Happy b day to my favorite human," Gwen shared on Instagram, alongside several snaps and a video of her boyfriend (two pics were glamour shots from Blake's early country singing days, while others were recent images). "Can't believe your [sic] mine. #soooooolucky!!!!"

So who puckered up and kissed Blake on his 43rd birthday? According to a source, that would be the aquarium's famous sea lion, Ty.