Before The Hills Has Its New Beginnings, Relive All the Original Drama

Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Brody Jenner, Spencer Pratt and Whitney Port are back in front of the camera for MTV, but before The Hills stars get their New Beginnings, it's time to revisit drama.

Over six seasons from 2006-2010, Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari and MTV's other The Hills stars had their fair share of ups and downs. Whether the moments were real or fake, they still made for good TV. After all, there's a reason MTV is reviving the reality show.

Before The Hills: New Beginnings kicks off—and introduces viewers to Mischa Barton—on MTV on Monday, June 24, take a look back at the single-tear cries, the missed out Paris trip and all the feuds you were obsessed with over the years.