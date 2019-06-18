Hayden Panettiere Is "Trying to Heal" After Brian Hickerson Legal Drama

It's been about a month since a judge ordered Brian Hickerson to stay away from Hayden Panettiere following his arrest for domestic violence. Now, the 29-year-old actress is trying to move on.

Sources tell E! News the Nashville star has been abiding by the court's rules and has separated herself from her boyfriend.

"Hayden Panettiere has recently realized that her relationship with Brian has had numerous negative consequences on her personal and professional life," one insider tells E! News. "Hayden is now vowing to make changes in order to rebuild her life and career."

Still, this transition hasn't been easy.

"It's been really hard for her, but her family has advised she take time for herself right now and get her priorities straight," another source says. "Hayden knows she needs to focus on herself and had to split with Brian for now in order to make huge positive strides in her life. She is taking it day by day trying to heal. Hayden is trying to stay low-key and process what's next for her."