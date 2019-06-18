Bachelor's Lauren Bushnell Engaged to Country Star Chris Lane

Congratulations to Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane!

The Bachelor alum and the country music star are engaged! Chris, who proposed over the weekend, shared the heartwarming engagement video on his YouTube page on Tuesday. In the video, Chris plays a song he wrote for Lauren, in which he sings about asking her to marry him. He then takes her hand, dropping down to one knee in the backyard of her parents' house.

Lauren, who appeared on season 20 of The Bachelor, was previously engaged to Ben Higgins.

"I can't stop smiling," Lauren wrote on her Instagram on Tuesday, confirming her engagement to Chris. "I feel so incredibly blessed that every misstep, mistake and heartache has led me to you. I couldn't be happier to call you mine, forever. The journey was well worth it."