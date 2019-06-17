Why Zendaya Had to Issue a Warning to Her Fans About Euphoria

Not all TV shows are for every person, which is absolutely the case with HBO's Euphoria.

The drama, a dark slice-of-life story about teens, debuted on Sunday after days of stories about just how graphic the show is going to get, from the slightly comical, like how they had to remove 80 penises from a scene in the second episode, to the much darker, like how much of the show's depiction of addiction is based on the life of executive producer Sam Levinson.

Zendaya stars as the show's main character, a teen drug addict who just got out of rehab but has no plans to stay clean, and it's definitely a far cry from the work most of her fans know her from, like Disney Channel's K.C. Undercover and Marvel's Spider-Man: Homecoming. The star even put her own warning on her Instagram, reminding her fans that Euphoria is for "mature audiences."