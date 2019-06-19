You Won't Believe Cardi B and Offset's Wildest PDA Moments On and Off Stage

by Jillian Punwar | Wed., Jun. 19, 2019 3:00 AM

Cardi B and Offset are undoubtedly one of Hollywood's favorite power couples.

Despite their on-again, off-again relationship status, the Migos rapper and his leading lady shocked the world when they announced their engagement in October 2018 after dating for less than a year.

The couple has especially stood out as a fan favorite after they welcomed their first child Kulture.

The duo has taken the world by storm, not leaving any PDA behind. In fact, Cardi and Offset are known for not being shy about showing their love—whether that be behind the scenes or in front of the camera.

"Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me. For giving me advice molding me and loving me," the "Kodak Black" singer posted in a now deleted Instagram post.

With Cardi B nominated for several awards at this weekend's 2019 BET Awards, we decided to take a look at their best and craziest PDA moments.

Cardi B, Offset

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images For dcp

2018 American Music Awards

Rapper Offset showed love for his lady while kissing her hand on the red carpet.

Cardi B, Offset

John Parra/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Cardi B smiled at her beau as he kissed their soon-to-be daughter. 

Offset, Cardi B, 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

2019 Billboard Music Awards

The stars showed off more of their unusual red carpet kisses at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. 

Cardi B, Offset

@IamCardiB/Facebook

Baby Shower

The "I Like It" rapper get extra close to her man at their baby shower

 

Offset, Cardi B, Jingle Ball 2018

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Jingle Ball 2018

The pair locked lips during Cardi B's 2018 performance at 102.7 KIISFM's Jingle Ball. "Thank you husband. He's so fine," she told the crowd. "That's my baby daddy yo."

Cardi B, Offset

Instagram

Instagram

The couple captured a tender moment while at one of their doctor's appointments for baby Kulture. 

Offset, Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

2019 Grammy Awards

The couple touched tongues on the red carpet on music's biggest night. PDA at it's finest, okurrr. 

Cardi B, Offset, Coachella 2019

Getty

Coachella 2019

The "Bodak Yellowrapper and her beau shared a passionate kiss at their performance at the #REVOLVEfestival during the three-day festival weekend. 

Cardi B, Offset, Clout, Music Video

YouTube

"Clout" Music Video

Cardi B and Offset showed off their best moves and some PDA during the "Clout" music video

Hopefully we can count on some more PDA moments from Cardi B and Offset when they walk the red carpet at the BET Awards, which air June 23 on BET.

