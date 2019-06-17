Bella Hadid Apologizes For Spreading ''Hate'' About the Middle East In a Major ''Misunderstanding''

Bella Hadid is apologizing for a major miscommunication that led to the viral hashtag #BellaHadidIsRacist.

On Monday, the model took to Twitter to set the record straight on her beliefs regarding the conflict in the Middle East. It appears that some people believe the 22-year-old disrespected the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia in a picture of her shoe. The heel of her boot was resting on a window, making it look like she was kicking planes that had the UAE and Saudi flag on them.

This led to calls for brands to stop working with Hadid, as well as the now-viral hashtag #BellaHadidIsRacist.

However, the model is now clarifying that she meant no "disrespect" to the nations. "I would never want my posts or platform to be used for hate against anyone, especially those of my own beautiful & powerful heritage," she explains. "I love and care so much about the Muslim and Arab side of my family as well as my brothers and sisters throughout the world."