Cardi B Performs in a Bathrobe After Ripping Her Jumpsuit at Bonnaroo

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jun. 17, 2019 9:50 AM

Cardi B had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction while performing at the 2019 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

Over the weekend, the 26-year-old Grammy winner took the stage at the festival in Tennessee to perform a series of her hit tracks. However, after just a few songs, Cardi's colorful jumpsuit ripped.

"I just wanna let y'all know that my outfit rip," Cardi told the crowd (via the Tennessean). The outlet reports that the "I Like It" rapper managed to get through a few more minutes before heading backstage for a wardrobe change. When Cardi reappeared, she was dressed in a bathrobe!

"We gonna keep it moving, baby," Cardi told the audience. "We gonna keep it sexy. I don't know how in this (expletive) robe, but we gonna do it!"

And Cardi definitely kept it moving like a pro! Videos posted to social media from the music festival show the Bonnaroo crowd cheering for Cardi and she performed in her cozy new attire.

"I ❤️ DIS BISH!" one Twitter user wrote. "@iamcardib ripped her outfit and did the whole show at @bonnaroo in a ROBE okurrrrrrr."

