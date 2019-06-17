Kate Middleton Writes Heartfelt Letter for Children's Hospice Week

EACH Hospices
by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jun. 17, 2019 5:11 AM
Kate Middleton is raising awareness for a cause near and dear to her heart.
On Monday, Each Anglia's Children's Hospice (EACH) published a letter written by the Duchess of Cambridge in support of Children's Hospice Week.
"Children's hospices provide vital sanctuaries for those experiencing the very toughest of times," the royal's letter began. "They help families and carers build life long memories that are poignant, happy and often filled with laughter."
Kate, who has been a patron of EACH since 2012, then went on to highlight its work.
"Whether through specialist play aimed at deepening relationships between children and their families, or through art and music therapy that helps young people express themselves and release their thoughts and feelings—the work of organizations like East Anglia's Children's Hospices can set a truly heart-warming example to us all. They provide a lifeline to children and families for however long support is needed and I hope that others join me in thanking them as we shine a light on their work during Children's Hospice Week."
Near the end of her letter, the mother of three addressed the theme of this year's Children's Hospice Week.
"The theme this year is 'Moments that Matter,'" she wrote. "It aims to make the most of the very precious time that those using hospice services have. Throughout the week we will hear amazing stories from families facing the toughest of futures. I hope that they will inspire each and every one of us to similarly make the most of the time we have with our own families, by ensuring every moment matters and that we create memories that last forever."
As for the stories Kate referenced, EACH is sharing the experiences of five parents its supported through a photography exhibition in Ipswich, England called The H-Word. The exhibit features photos taken by each family member and aims to convey what "hospice" means to each of them. According to the organization, the exhibition also aims to address misconceptions often associated with hospice. The public can visit the exhibit at The Whistler Gallery from June 18 to June 27.
This wasn't the first time Kate has used her platform to raise awareness for EACH. The duchess also wrote an open letter last year and created a PSA in 2017.
According to the Palace, EACH was one of the first four royal patronages she took on after marrying Prince William in 2011. In fact, she gave her official public speech at the opening of The Treehouse, EACH's hospice in Ipswich, in 2012.
