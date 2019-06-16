Sorry, Spice Girls Fans: Mel B Says Australian Tour Is Not Actually Confirmed

Stop right now!

Mel B has backtracked on her announcement the Spice Girls will tour Australia in February 2020, revealing the shows are not "100 percent" locked in.

Scary Spice sent fans into a frenzy at the group's final London Wembley Stadium show on Saturday when she told the crowd: "We'll see you in February in Australia!"

However, in an interview on Hit Network's Grant, Ed and Ash on Monday, Mel B revealed her Australian announcement was a little premature.

"You know me by now," the 44-year-old said. "I always say the Spice Girls are going to continue and continue and tour the whole entire world. My thing is, and I've got a bee in my bonnet about it, is that we need to come to Australia first out the gate. We've done London and now we need to come to Australia."