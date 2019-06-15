Riskiest Red Carpet Looks at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Lala Kent, Mischa Barton and More

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for MTV
The 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards has officially kicked off in Santa Monica, Calif.! And since the awards show is known for being a bit wild, lighthearted and full of fun, celebs dressed for the special occasion with daring ensembles, eye-catching accessories and bold beauty looks.
Most notably, Lala Kent pushed the boundaries with her ulta-sexy, see-through get-up. While her risqué ensemble mostly consisted of a lace bodysuit, she paired it with a matching detachable skirt that gave it a high fashion feel. She looked effortlessly elegant with her sleek bun and minimal makeup.
The women weren't the only ones to take things up a notch. Shazam! actor Asher Angel left the basique black and white suit at home and donned a full-on Fendi 'fit that featured the brand's famous logo. He tied the lewk together with bright-yellow sneakers.
From Mischa Barton to Alyssa Edwards, many celebs brought their fashion A-game.
So before the star-studded ceremony airs on Monday at 9 p.m. ET, see the riskiest looks to hit the red carpet in our gallery below.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Nick Cannon
The 38-year-old star skips the boring suit and opts for something more eye-catching. He wears a Louis Vuitton bullet-proof vest, mask and matching sneakers.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for MTV
Lala Kent
OKUR! Leave it to the Vanderpump Rules star to push the fashion boundaries. She sizzles in a head-to-toe lace bodysuit that she pairs with a billowing detachable skirt.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Mischa Barton
The Hills: New Beginnings star dazzles in this flirty black gown that's see-through and adorned with rhinestones.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Asher Angel
The Shazam! star proves he has more than one superpower, because fashion is certainly one of them. Wearing Fendi from head-to-toe, the 16-year-old actor makes the red carpet his runway.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Larua Marano
The Perfect Date star looks like a literal Disney princess in her bright-yellow bustier and ruffly skirt.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Nico Tortorella
It's called fashun, look it up. The Younger actor goes bold for the special occasion with his blue pin-striped suit and patterned shirt.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Kiernan Shipka
Daring is Kiernan's middle name! The 19-year-old actress sizzles on the red carpet in an electrifying Fendi dress.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Justina Valentine
The 32-year-old singer lights up the red carpet with her audacious neon-green cocktail dress and flashy accessories. If anything, she looks like a modern-day Poison Ivy.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Finn Wolfhard
The Stranger Things actor looks like a walking optical illusion with his hypnotizing striped pants. His electrifying ensemble is certainly a sight to see!
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Brandon Thomas Lee
Fashion statement! Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson's son is all grown up and he's showing off his daring fashion sense with this eclectic ensemble.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for MTV
Alyssa Edwards
The Dancing Queen star wears a bewitching lime-green dress to the star-studded show. She ties her lewk together with a pink feather boa and larger-than-life blonde wig.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV
Tana Mongeau
Show me the money! The 20-year-old influencer steals the spotlight with her over-the-top ensemble.
