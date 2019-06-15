Drake Parties With the Toronto Raptors to Celebrate Their NBA Championship Win

The Toronto Raptors celebrated their historic NBA Championship victory on Saturday with their biggest celebrity cheerleader, Drake.

The Canadian rapper and the likes of MVP Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry, Jodie Meeks, Serge Ibaka, and Jordan Loyd partied together at the Wynn Las Vegas' famed XS nightclub on Friday night, a day after the team became NBA champions for the first time, beating the Golden State Warriors with a score of 114-110 in Game 6.

The rapper carried the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy as the group were welcomed with a "We the North" sign, confetti and cheering fans.