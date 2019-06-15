Khloé Kardashian Celebrates Success of Lamar Odom's Book: "Congratulations Lammy"

Khloe Kardashian could not be prouder of her ex-husband Lamar Odom over the success of his new book.

The former NBA star's memoir, Darkness to Light, recently reached No. 6 on the New York Times' bestsellers list of Sports and Fitness books. Lamar shared on his Instagram page on Friday a post about the achievement, thanking his kids, his fans, his friends, the rest of his family, his co-author, his publicist, his publishing team and yes, Khloe.

"Look at God!!! Congratulations Lammy! Keep shining," the reality star commented.

Lamar's memoir includes details about his marriage to Khloe and his past drug addiction.

"It took a lot of courage for me to get so raw and candid with you all but I wanted you guys to get MY true story!" he wrote on Instagram.