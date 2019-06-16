6 Things to Know About the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Jun. 16, 2019 3:00 AM
Hear that? It's the sound of a fresh tub of golden popcorn popping just in time for the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards!
Airing tomorrow evening on MTV, the annual ceremony (which began jointly honoring film and television in 2017) promises to bring together the biggest names in Hollywood under one roof at the Barkar Hangar in sunny Santa Monica, Calif. The MTV Movie & TV Awards will also continue a three-year tradition of passing out gender-neutral honors.
So what else is there to know about this year's celebration? We've got you covered! Keep scrolling:
Super Hero Star Power:
Shazam! star Zachary Levi has been tapped to host the big show, and he's certainly got quite the shoes to fill. Previous MTV Move & TV Awards hosts include comedy powerhouses Tiffany Haddish, Adam DeVine, Kevin Hart and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
The Trailblazer of a Generation:
And speaking of The Rock, MTV previously announced he will receive the Generation Award, a highly prestigious accolade given to stars whose career's are defined by their achievements on the big screen. Jada Pinkett Smith will accept the Trailblazer Award for her commitment to challenging the status quo within Hollywood and beyond.
Turn It Up:
If you're ready to feel "Good as Hell," look no further than the MTV Movie & TV Awards performance lineup. Fresh off the success of her latest album Cuz I Love You, Lizzo will take the stage for a performance no music lover wants to miss. Also performing is "Mine" singer Bazzi.
Winter Is Coming... Again:
Game of Thrones fanatics may have bid a fond farewell to the HBO series, but with four nominations heading into Monday's ceremony, it's safe to say GoT fever is still very much a thing. Avengers: Endgame and RBG also earned four nods, followed by Captain Marvel, Riverdale and To All the Boys I've Loved Before with three. Only time will tell who goes home a winner!
Star Sightings Galore:
The MTV Movie & TV Awards won't be short of A-list talent, that's for sure! Confirmed presenters include Melissa McCarthy, Aubrey Plaza, the kids from Stranger Things, Jameela Jamil, Kumail Nanjiani, Tiffany Haddish and so many more.
The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on Monday, June 17 at 9 p.m. EST/PST on MTV.
