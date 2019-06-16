Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart and Sandra Bullock: See What the MTV Movie Awards Looked Like 10 Years Ago

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Jun. 16, 2019 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Sacha Baron Cohen, 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2009 was a year that will forever stand out in pop culture history.

Hannah Montana: The Movie premiered, the Black Eyed Peas released their hit song "Boom Boom Pow" and The Hills cast was airing their drama for all to revel in. Life was good. 

Now, nearly ten years later, it seems like not much has changed. The Hills cast is making it's return to the air waves, minus a few key cast members, and Miley Cyrus is sporting a very Hannah Montana-esque hair style, complete with bangs. And in the comedy realm, Sasha Baron Cohen continues to push the envelope with his wild antics. 

Moreover, Zachary Levi is returning to dominate the red carpet. But, this time he is the host! Moreover, he happens to be a nominee for Best Hero and Best Comedic Performance. 

And he isn't the only star returning to the show as nominees. Plenty of stars are coming back in fabulous fashion.

Watch

Did Nick Jonas Fly Solo to the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards?

To see just how much has or hasn't changed in the past decade, check out the gallery below!

Zac Efron, 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Zac Efron

This look is Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Cute and Handsome

Zachary Levi, 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Zachary Levi

Who knew 10 years later he would return to host the 2019 award show? Full circle moment!

Danny McBride, Will Ferrell, 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Danny McBride & Will Ferrell

These two comedians are known to have everyone Kicking & Screaming with laughter.

Article continues below

Ashley Tisdale, 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

Ashley Tisdale

She bop, bop, bopped her way to the top with this lavender look. 

Stephanie Pratt, 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Stephanie Pratt

Snake-print, ruffles and gladiator heels have never been more stylish.

Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds, 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

Sandra Bullock & Ryan Reynolds

Here's a Proposal: a sequel to their adorable romantic comedy. 

Article continues below

Peter Facinelli, Elizabeth Reaser, 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Peter Facinelli & Elizabeth Reaser

So they aren't exactly shimmering like their vampire characters, but they sure do look dazzling. 

Paris Hilton, Doug Reinhardt, 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Paris Hilton & Doug Reinhardt

That's hot.

Miley Cyrus, Taylor Lautner, 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Miley Cyrus & Taylor Lautner

It looks like the Hannah Montana was definitely a member of Team Jacob.

Article continues below

Leighton Meester, 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Shutterstock

Leighton Meester

Spotted on the MTV Movie Awards red carpet: the "Somebody to Love" singer.

Zachary Quinto, 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

Zachary Quinto

Leather jacket? Check! Devilishly handsome good looks? Check!

Megan Fox, Vanessa Hudgens, 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Megan Fox & Vanessa Hudgens

Who needs a date when you have stunning friends to pose with?

Article continues below

Sacha Baron Cohen, 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Sacha Baron Cohen

The Borat star is serving looks from head-to-toe with this leopard-print ensemble. 

Tyrese Gibson, Soulja Boy, 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Tyrese Gibson & Soulja Boy

Who else remembers how to "Crank That"?

Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Lauren Conrad, 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Audrina Partridge, Whitney Port & Lauren Conrad

Reality TV wouldn't be the way it is today if it weren't for these fashionistas.

Article continues below

Kristen Stewart, 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Shutterstock

Kristen Stewart

This outfit is probably what made the lion fall in love with the lamb. 

Kristen Bell, 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

Kristen Bell

The Good Place exists and this trendy outfit is proof.

Jonah Hill, 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Jonah Hill

Who else is McLovin' this red carpet look?

Article continues below

Hayden Panettiere, 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Shutterstock

Hayden Panettiere

This actress knows how to strike a fierce pose.

Channing Tatum, Sienna Miller, 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Channing Tatum & Sienna Miller

The G.I. Joe: Rise of the Cobra stars give the camera their best poses.

LeAnn Rimes, 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

LeAnn Rimes

There is nothing (coyote) ugly about this black evening gown.

Article continues below

Sofia Vassilieva, Cameron Diaz, Abigail Breslin, 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Shutterstock

Sofia Vassilieva, Cameron Diaz & Abigail Breslin

This triple threat truly tugged at everyone's heartstrings in My Sister's Keeper

Ed Helms, Justin Bartha, Bradley Cooper, 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Ed Helms, Justin Bartha & Bradley Cooper

Cause they're the three best friends that anyone can have and they'll never ever ever leave each other. 

Ashley Greene, Kellan Lutz, 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ashley Greene & Kellan Lutz

The Cullen clan sure knows how to dress for a red carpet.

Article continues below

Anna Faris, 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Anna Faris

It's safe to say The House Bunny would approve of this ensemble.

Shawn Johnson, Mark Ballas, 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Shawn Johnson & Mark Ballas

Take notes, people. This is how you win the mirror ball. 

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards , Red Carpet , VG , , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Zachary Levi

6 Things to Know About the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Lala Kent, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Riskiest Fashion

Riskiest Red Carpet Looks at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Lala Kent, Mischa Barton and More

Lana Condor, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Best Dressed at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Lana Condor, Heidi Montag and More

Audrina Patridge, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Keanu Reeves Talks Bringing Duke Caboom to Life in "Toy Story 4"

Tessa Thompson Won't Tell Chris Hemsworth's Secret

Is This Tom Hanks Last Rodeo as Woody in "Toy Story 4"?

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.