What Krysten Ritter Says We Can All Learn From Jessica Jones

The third and final season of Netflix's Jessica Jones is officially here, and while it may be the end for the series and for Marvel's Netflix shows, that doesn't mean the badass superhero won't be leaving a lasting impression.

Jessica Jones is unlike a whole lot of characters on TV, which is part of why star Krysten Ritter loves her so much.

"It's so rare that you have a character that is so androgynous, so powerful and so cool and also vulnerable and has super strength," she told us when we visited the set in November. "It's kind of like a little bit of everything. I love that there's no emphasis on how she looks, there's no emphasis on her sexuality. It's refreshing."