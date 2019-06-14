Watch Jake Gyllenhaal Get Totally Flustered Trying to Answer This Personal Question

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jun. 14, 2019 9:53 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jake Gyllenhaal, Ellen DeGeneres

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

A bashful Jake Gyllenhaal appeared a little overwhelmed during a game of "Burning Questions" with Ellen DeGeneres.

During Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor sat down in the hot seat next to the talk show host. In the rapid-fire game, Gyllenhaal was asked some very personal questions, including his favorite body part.

"On a person?" Gyllenhaal asked DeGeneres, who joked that she meant on a "kangaroo."

"It's obviously the pouch," the 38-year-old star replied as the audience laughed. 

DeGeneres then repeated the question, this time clarifying that it's his favorite body part on a person.

Watch

Jake Gyllenhaal & Tom Sturridge Talk Sea Wall/A Life

"Oh man," Gyllenhaal said as he took a moment to think, motioning to his neck. "I really like, like a...the back of a woman's neck."

As DeGeneres questioned his answer, a flustered Gyllenhaal said, "It's just weird! It's a weird question. It's a weird question, it's confusing."

"It's only weird if you make it weird," DeGeneres stated, which Gyllenhaal agreed.

The talk show host then explained that he meant the nape of a neck.

"The nape of a neck, that's right," Gyllenhaal said. "I couldn't think of 'nape.'"

Watch the hilarious video above to see Gyllenhaal reveal which Avenger he thinks is the sexiest! Plus, see his impressive Harrison Ford impression!

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jake Gyllenhaal , Ellen DeGeneres , LOL , Apple News , Top Stories , The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Trending Stories

Latest News
2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango, Taylor Swift

Decoding Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" Lyrics

The 100, Eliza Taylor

The 100's Clarke Explores (Drawings of) Her Past in Creepy, Emotional Sneak Peek

E-Comm: Selena Gomez x Puma

Score Big at This Puma Flash Sale!

Olivia Pierson, Relatively Nat & Liv 103

Will Olivia Pierson Agree to Take Little Sister Sophia to London With Her & Natalie Halcro?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

It's Elizabeth's Baby Shower on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and Andrei Can Be Mad If He Wants To

Karrueche Tran, Victor Cruz, Chris Brown Inset

Chris Brown Denies Wrongdoing After Shade Thrown at Karrueche Tran's Boyfriend Victor Cruz

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, 2019 Met Gala, Couples

Jennifer Lopez Dishes on How Her Wedding to Alex Rodriguez Will Be Different Than Her Past 3

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.