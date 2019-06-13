Taylor Swift Drops New Song "You Need to Calm Down": Listen!

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jun. 13, 2019 9:09 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Taylor Swift

We are NOT calm!

Taylor Swift has dropped her new single, "You Need to Calm Down." At the stroke of midnight, T.Swift's new song, off of her upcoming seventh studio album, Lover, was released. It appears that the song is Tay's way of calling out people who discriminate against the LGBTQ+ community. 

In the catchy song she sings, "You need to calm down / you're being too loud / and I am just like ooh ooh / you need to just stop / like can you just not step on our gowns?"

Just hours earlier, the music superstar had announced the title of her new single AND revealed the album name during an Instagram Live session.

Additionally, as if that wasn't exciting enough, Swift also shared Lover's release date: Aug. 23! The 29-year-old star, who loves the number 13, noted to her fans on Instagram Live that the album will be dropping in August, which is the eighth month of the year. So, eight plus the numbers two and three (for 23), all add up to the lucky number 13!

Watch

Taylor Swift Shares True Meaning Behind New Music

Back in April, Swift released the first song off her new album, "ME!," with Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie. After dropping the music video for the track, T.Swift revealed that the album's name appears in the visual once and could be heard in the song twice. After learning this news, many Swifties connected the dots, placing their bets on Lover.

Swift started off her Instagram Live on Thursday afternoon by thanking her fans, saying that she's "so honored" by their dedication to finding album Easter eggs. Swifties had been sharing their new album theories on social media for months, and the songstress noted that many guessed the album title correctly.

While Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" is available to listen to right now, the music video is set to premiere on Monday, June 17. T.Swift announced that the visual will premiere on Good Morning America, before debuting on YouTube shortly after.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Music , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Taylor Swift, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Taylor Swift Announces New Album Lover and Song "You Need to Calm Down"

Ariana Grande Chokes Up During Mac Miller Hometown Tribute

Luann de Lesseps, Feelin' Jovani

Luann de Lesseps' New Song Will Have You "Feelin' Jovani" (Because That's Its Name)

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller

Ariana Grande Tears Up Paying Tribute to Late Ex Mac Miller at Concert in His Hometown

Mac Miller

Listen to Mac Miller's First Official Posthumous Track ''Time''

Chris Daughtry's Wife Comes Out as Bisexual in His New Song

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Says It Took Her 4 Years to "Feel at a Good Place" With New Album

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.