Baby Phat Makes a Major Comeback With Nostalgic Collection at Forever 21

It's going to be a "hot girl summer," y'all!

The iconic women's street-wear brand Baby Phat is back and better than ever. So pull out your Nike Cortez shoes and get your gold hoops on, because Kimora Lee Simmons Leissner launched a summer capsule collection with Forever 21. The 44-year-old fashion designer shared the exciting return of her brand, which first released in 1999, with E! News.

"Welcome to the world of Baby Phat... 2.0 reloaded," she told us during the campaign photo shoot. "I think that there are lots of die-hard Baby Phat fans." Yes, there most certainly are.

One of her most famous fans? Kim Kardashian. She explained the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star "loves the bike shorts and she likes the nostalgic baby tee."

"Just the other day, [Kim] was like, 'North [West] this is the lady that made your cat t-shirt,'" the brunette beauty shared. "People are still wearing the pieces from back when."