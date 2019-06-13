Married at First Sight’s Commitment Ceremony Without Music Is the Most Awkward Thing You’ll See Today

Well, that was awkward.

Nine has released extra footage from one of Married at First Sight Australia's most explosive commitment ceremonies but taken away a crucial component: the music. What follows is 90 cringe-worthy seconds that give us a glimpse of what really goes on during shooting.

In the YouTube clip released Jun. 5, Jessika drops the bombshell that she has been dating Dan behind the back of her partner Mick.

"I came into this experiment wanting to find somebody that I could build a life with. And yeah, I've found that," Jess says in the footage. "But it's not with Mick. It's with Dan."

Instead of dramatic MAFS music and quick editing, the gobsmacked reactions from the other participants are shown without a soundtrack.