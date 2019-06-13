How Sean ''Diddy'' Combs Really Feels About His Ex Cassie's Pregnancy

Oh baby, baby!

Cassie confirmed the exciting news about her pregnancy on Wednesday in a heartwarming Instagram post. Moreover, the "Me & U" singer revealed she and her boyfriend, Alex Fine, are expecting a baby girl. It's the couple's first child. "We couldn't be more excited and happy to have this little girl come into our lives," the pair said in a joint statement to E! News on Thursday. "We are so blessed."

The 32-year-old star's baby announcement comes nearly 8 months eight months after she and Sean "Diddy" Combs split. So how does the famed music producer feel about Cassie's pregnancy? A source close to the 49-year-old rapper says he couldn't be happier for his ex.

"Diddy wants happiness for Cassie and her new chapter. He wants to be neutral with her, and she will always have a place in his heart," the insider shared.