It's Gizelle vs. Karen in The Real Housewives of Potomac Dramatic Midseason Trailer

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jun. 14, 2019 7:00 AM
It's all peace, love and harmony between the women of The Real Housewives of Potomac, right? Think again.
E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at RHOP's midseason trailer and the drama is just getting started for Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard. In the trailer below, the women head out on a group trip—you know things always get messy then—and deal with a number of issues, from Karen and Gizelle's crumbling attempt at friendship to Michael Darby's allegations.
"Gizelle being messy is a train that always arrives on time," Karen says.
"Old Gizelle? She back. So, guess what, f—k Karen too," Gizelle says.
The two eventually get in each other's faces and Gizelle calls for security! So much for that attempt at friendship.
Expect more Robyn and Juan drama, because of course, and Candiace and her mother Dorothy and husband Chris. Hey, drama permeates. Of course Ashley and Michael are a hot topic of conversation, with the ladies continuing to talk about Michael's alleged comments about a man and the assault allegations.
"It's you in the hot seat right now, handle your business, lady," Gizelle says.
"You are so f—king sideways," Ashley screams. "Don't you dare put your finger in my face!"
It's on.
If drama's not your thing, it sure looks like there's plenty of fun, especially on the group trip. Click play on the video above to see the full trailer.
The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on Bravo.
