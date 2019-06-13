Watch Kylie Jenner Grill Khloe Kardashian on Her First Kiss, Beauty Secrets and More

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jun. 13, 2019 11:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, YouTube

YouTube

Kylie Jenner has Khloe Kardashian spilling secrets!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars team up in a new sister Q&A, published on YouTube Thursday, in celebration of their upcoming Kylie Cosmetics x Koko Kollection Round 3 launch. At the start of the video, Kylie tells Khloe she's going to be asking her "really burning, hard questions." The beauty mogul then kicks off a series of personal questions for her sister, including questions about her first kiss, which Khloe calls "traumatizing."

First up! What movie makes Khloe cry? "Of course, The Notebook, hello!" Khloe shares. "Have you ever just had a day, if you play like Sam Smith or Adele, you just start sobbing? So, sometimes if I want to cry, I turn on The Notebook to get it out...it's sick."

Watch

Kris & Kylie Jenner Feud Over Office Space

When asked about her first kiss, Khloe says it happened in Newport Beach, Calif.

"We were there for some reason, I don't remember the whole thing," the E! star shares. "It was just some kid on the beach...it was traumatizing, I hated it."

In addition to starring on KUWTK, Khloe is also the co-founder of clothing line Good American, and she also hosts her E! show, Revenge Body. But, if she had to choose another profession, what would Khloe enjoy doing outside of the entertainment world?

"Definitely something with children, I love, love, love kids," Khloe, who is mom to 14-month-old daughter True Thompson, tells her sister. "I don't know, like a teacher."

Kylie agrees, telling Khloe, "I could totally see you as a kindergarten teacher."

Watch the video above to see Khloe answer more of Kylie's "burning" questions, including her beauty must-haves! Plus, find out if they'd eat a cockroach for $1 million!

The Koko Kollection is set to launch on June 14 at 3 p.m. PST on KylieCosmetics.com.

Watch the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Mondays at 7.30pm and express play at 1pm AEST.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Khloe Kardashian , Kardashian News , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Angelina Pivarnick

Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Reveals the Major Way Vinny Guadagnino Helped Her Lose Weight

Black Mirror, Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Debuts Catchy New Music Video As Black Mirror's Ashley O

Joe Jonas' Rowdy Bachelor Party--Cops Called 3 Times

Cuba Gooding Jr.

Cuba Gooding Jr. Denies Groping Allegation But Turns Himself In to NYPD

Lola Consuelos, Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, Daughter, High School Graduation

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Daughter Lola Graduates High School: "Happening Now!"

Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

You Have to See Chris Evans' Sexy Birthday Gift to Fans

Marrying Millions

Meet the Marrying Millions Couples: He's 60 and Rich, She's 21 and Not

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.