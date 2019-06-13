Watch Kylie Jenner Grill Khloe Kardashian on Her First Kiss, Beauty Secrets and More

Kylie Jenner has Khloe Kardashian spilling secrets!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars team up in a new sister Q&A, published on YouTube Thursday, in celebration of their upcoming Kylie Cosmetics x Koko Kollection Round 3 launch. At the start of the video, Kylie tells Khloe she's going to be asking her "really burning, hard questions." The beauty mogul then kicks off a series of personal questions for her sister, including questions about her first kiss, which Khloe calls "traumatizing."

First up! What movie makes Khloe cry? "Of course, The Notebook, hello!" Khloe shares. "Have you ever just had a day, if you play like Sam Smith or Adele, you just start sobbing? So, sometimes if I want to cry, I turn on The Notebook to get it out...it's sick."