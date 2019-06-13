Amanda Knox Arrives In Italy For the First Time Since Prison Release and Murder Case Acquittal

Amanda Knox has returned to Italy for the first time since she was released from prison there in 2011, following an acquittal over the murder of her roommate.

The 31-year-old criminal justice activist was photographed at Milan's Linate airport on Thursday. On Saturday, Knox is set to speak at a panel session titled "Trial by Media" at the Criminal Justice Festival in the city of Modena. The non-profit legal group the Italy Innocence Project organized the event, after flying from Dublin, CNN reported.

Before embarking on her flight from Seattle, Knox posted on Instagram a photo of herself with her fiancé, author Christopher Robinson.