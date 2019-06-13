Miley Cyrus Wants to Be BFFs With "Drunk" Lisa Rinna—But Delilah Belle Hamlin Has Some Thoughts

A new friendship is born!

On Wednesday, Lisa Rinna took to Instagram to share a clip from Tuesday's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The short video showed the Bravolebrity doing a high-kick during a drunken night out in France.

"Drunk Rinna is here," the video stated.

The clip caught Miley Cyrus' eye, and the singer expressed her fondness for the reality star.

"She's my best friend she just doesn't know it yet," the artist wrote in the comments section.

Rinna then assured Cyrus her friendship had been noted.

"She knows," she replied.

But how does Rinna's daughter feel about her bond with a Grammy nominee?

"@mileycyrus I'm better than drunk Rinna," the TV star's eldest child, Delilah Belle Hamlin, wrote in the comments section of a separate post. "Be my best friend."