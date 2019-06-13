Luann de Lesseps on Real Housewives of New York City Showdown: I Think Bethenny Frankel's Got a Lot of Anger

"You're intolerable." And with that, Bethenny Frankel was off! She unloaded on Luann de Lesseps while The Real Housewives of New York City stars were on a trip to Miami. The scene in the Wednesday, June 12 episode was one for the Real Housewives record books. Bethenny just tore into Luann, listing everything she did for her costar during an intervention, and voicing what the other ladies felt about Luann's cabaret and attitude.

"I think Bethenny's got a lot of issues and a lot of anger and a lot of stuff going on in there. It's not just about me," Luann said on the Real Housewives of New York City after show.

On the after show, Luann described the situation as "Lu against the motley crew" and said she was "dealing with a bunch of gangsters."