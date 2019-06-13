Jill Bauer Says Goodbye to QVC After 25 Years: See Her Final Gift Picks

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

After 25 years, Jill Bauer is saying goodbye to QVC.

One of the shopping network's most familiar faces hosted her final show Wednesday night. Complete with special surprises and appearances, the special three-hour telecast reminded viewers why Jill will be so missed.

"When I took this job 25 years ago, I would have never imagined it would be the ride that it became," Jill shared with viewers during her final words. "I got to spend time with all of you. You got me through some rough times. You were there celebrating my happy times and it has been an absolute honor spending that time and being invited into your home each and every single day."

She continued while holding back tears, "I saw a quote from Winnie the Pooh that said, 'How lucky am I that I have something so hard to say goodbye' and this has been a wonderful journey. Thank you."

