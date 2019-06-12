Toni Garrn, Anne V and Other Stars Celebrate World Oceans Day at Charity Event

Celebs such as Toni Garrn and Anne V celebrated World Oceans Day at the Ocean Sounds charity event this weekend.

The event was presented by the Lions modeling agency, which represents the two models, and benefited the Whale and Dolphin Conservation. Fellow models and Lions talent Megan Williams and Ebonee Davis, a former America's Next Top Model contestant, co-hosted Ocean Sounds. Over 50 whales were adopted at the end of the evening.

There were musical performances by Zhavia Ward and MAX, a DJ set by Scram Jones, educational pop-ups and a live tattoo station from Rob Green. DogPound, Cha Cha Matcha, Climate Futures, Boxed Water, The Dental Parlor, Sweet Chick, Kohler, Tito's Handmade Vodka, and One Good Thing sponsored the event.