Gwen Stefani Always Has This 1 Beauty Product in Her Bag

by Katherine Riley | Fri., Jun. 14, 2019 3:00 AM

E-Comm: Gwen Stefani

Tonya Harvey

Gwen Stefani's Just a Girl Las Vegas show at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater, running select dates July 5-Nov. 2, is guaranteed to be a B-A-N-A-N-A-S good time. 

But her Just a Girl tour isn't the only way Gwen is bringing smiles to Las Vegas. As part of Gwen's Planet Hollywood residency, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment are donating $1 of every ticket purchased to Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, which is Nevada's only nonprofit childhood cancer treatment center. Artist Juan Muniz even designed a Gwen-themed exam room for the patients (see photo above).

We chatted with Gwen and got her take on how best to unplug at home, let loose in Las Vegas and the one beauty product she won't leave home without.

Watch

Gwen Stefani Talks Las Vegas Residency, Blake Shelton & More

We're super excited about your Just a Girl Tour concert residency kicking off next month at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas! Any tips for ladies making a Vegas weekend out of it?
Gwen: The thing to do in Vegas is to come see my Just a Girl residency [grins]. I'm expecting all the ladies to show up and we'll have a great night. Before the show, hang out by the hotel pool during the day, grab dinner at one of the amazing restaurants and then come see my show!

What are your go-to items when you are getting yourself ready date night or a night out with your girls?
For a ladies' night out or date night, getting ready to go out is the most exciting part for me. I love to plan an outfit. I love to plan the makeup look that I'm going to go with that night. And if you're going to go out in Vegas, you have to go big. Definitely go for a red lip.

E-Comm: Gwen Stefani

Todd Stefani and Robb Dipple

When you aren't performing, what are your favorite ways to unplug?
I unplug by spending time with my kids and my family. I love to be in Oklahoma and I love to be in nature. I love to relax and cook. I also love to garden and watch my chickens grow up. I really love to go on all kinds of adventures with the kids.

Anything in your bag/wardrobe that you'd be lost without? 
I always bring a red lipstick with me wherever I go. I always have my phone with me. And I always like to have some PG Tips tea, that gets me through the day.

Got it, folks? Red. Lipstick. To help you find your signature shade, we've rounded up our editors' picks of the top red lipsticks—ranked—below.

E-Comm:The Best Red Lipsticks - Ranked

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick - Love That Red

SHOP NOW: $5 at Amazon

 

E-Comm:The Best Red Lipsticks - Ranked

COVERGIRL Katy Kat Matte Lipstick - Crimson

SHOP NOW: $5 at Target

 

E-Comm:The Best Red Lipsticks - Ranked

Rimmel Lasting Finish by Kate - Red

SHOP NOW: $4 at Target

E-Comm:The Best Red Lipsticks - Ranked

L'Oreal Paris Color Riche Lip Color - True Red 315

SHOP NOW: $6 at Target


E-Comm:The Best Red Lipsticks - Ranked

Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G. Lipstick - Love Bite

SHOP NOW: $34 at Sephora

E-Comm:The Best Red Lipsticks - Ranked

Chanel Rouge Coco Gloss Moisturizing Glossimer - 754 Opulence

SHOP NOW: $30 at Nordstrom

E-Comm:The Best Red Lipsticks - Ranked

Smashbox Always On Matte Liquid Lipstick - Bawse by Lilly Singh

SHOP NOW: $24 at Ulta

 

E-Comm:The Best Red Lipsticks - Ranked

YSL Rouge Volupte Shine Oil-in Lipstick - 84 Red Cassandre

SHOP NOW: $38 at Sephora

E-Comm:The Best Red Lipsticks - Ranked

MAC Red Lipstick - MAC Red

SHOP NOW: $19 at Nordstrom

 

E-Comm:The Best Red Lipsticks - Ranked

NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil - Cruella

SHOP NOW: $27 at Ulta

E-Comm:The Best Red Lipsticks - Ranked

BECCA x Khloe Kardashian & Malika Hqq Ultimate Lipstick Love - Brave

SHOP NOW: $24 at Ulta

E-Comm:The Best Red Lipsticks - Ranked

Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick - Elson 2 Fiery Orange Red

SHOP NOW: $38 at Sephora

 

E-Comm:The Best Red Lipsticks - Ranked

Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color - Uncensored

SHOP NOW: $24 at Sephora

