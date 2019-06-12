Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Reveal Gorgeous New Wedding Photos

Courtesy of Armani
It was a wonderful wedding weekend for Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger.
The 39-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star and the 29-year-old author tied the knot on Saturday, June 8, at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif. For the star-studded wedding, Chris and Katherine both donned custom Giorgio Armani designs. In newly released photos, Katherine and Chris can be seen enjoying their wedding day in their gorgeous looks. One picture shows the newlyweds sharing a kiss at their reception.
For the ceremony, Katherine wore a custom Armani Privé white crinoline lace bustier column gown elevated by a full skirt that extended into a lace train. The bride also selected a custom-created lace embroidered short veil, which was paired with the tulle veil once worn by her mom, Maria Shriver, on her wedding day to Katherine's dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Katherine also wore her grandmother's earrings and Armani Privé white satin heels for the special day.
Following the ceremony, Katherine changed into a custom Armani Privé ivory silk satin gown with delicately draped sleeves and covered-button detailing along the back of the plunging back gown. The newlywed also wore Armani Privé ivory satin heels for her reception and wedding dinner ensemble.
For his wedding day look, Pratt wore a Giorgio Armani Made to Measure midnight blue two-button peak lapel tropical weight wool suit with a matching vest. The actor's ensemble was paired with a white shirt, a silver neck tie and matching pochette, and Giorgio Armani cufflinks.
Courtesy of Armani
Pratt's son, Jack Pratt, walked down the aisle wearing an Armani Junior midnight blue two-button notch lapel wool suit with a classic white shirt. He also donned a silver neck tie and pochette, to match his dad.
Katherine's maid of honor, her sister Christina Schwarzenegger, wore a custom Armani Privé empire dress with a draped skirt in pale pink silk tulle and chiffon. The six bridesmaids wore custom Giorgio Armani tea-rose silk chiffon dresses veiled with layers of delicate tulle and featuring deep V-necklines.
Pratt's nine groomsmen donned Giorgio Armani classic midnight blue two-button notch lapel wool suits, with classic white shirts and navy blue neck ties.
"Katherine and Chris are truly the ultimate beautiful bride and handsome groom," Giorgio Armani tells E! News. "I am proud to have played a role in this couple's wedding. For them and for the bridal party, I designed elegant and sophisticated outfits, that would highlight their radiant personalities."
"Yesterday was the best day of our lives!" Chris and Katherine wrote on Instagram after their wedding. "We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives."
Pratt also added, "We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed."
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.