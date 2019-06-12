Watch Bethenny Frankel Unload on Luann de Lesseps in Truly Shocking The Real Housewives of New York City Confrontation

Viewers know something magical happens when Bravo sends its Real Housewives stars out of their respective cities. All bets are off, anything goes. That's what happened again for The Real Housewives of New York City stars Bethenny Frankel and Luann de Lesseps.

If you thought the Berkshires confrontation between the two in season eight was something, the war of words between Luann and Bethenny in Miami ins another level—and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek.

In the clip below, Bethenny utters her now-infamous "Life is not a cabaret. Life is actually not a cabaret!" And things only go downhill (or get better, depending on how you look at it) from there.