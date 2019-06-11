Jennifer Hawkins Shows Off Baby Bump in New Pregnancy Photos

Talk about a pregnancy glow!

Jennifer Hawkins showed off her growing baby bump in two photos posted to social media on Tuesday.

"Today with bump!!" the 35-year-old shared on Instagram, along with snaps of her smiling while dressed in a chic black jacket, skinny jeans and sneakers.

"You are just too cute with a bump," model Megan Gale replied, while singer Ricki-Lee Coulter commented with five heart eyes emojis.

The former Miss Universe winner announced on May 10 that she and husband Jake Wall, 36, were expecting a baby girl—their first child together.

"I'm sooo happy to share with you some exciting news! Jake and I are expecting a baby girl!!! We can't wait to meet her!" Hawkins posted on Instagram, along with a cute couple shot. "Thank you to our beautiful family and friends for their love and support and, most importantly, to my hubby Jake – I can't wait to see you as a Daddy!"