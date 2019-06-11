Jennifer Hawkins Shows Off Baby Bump in New Pregnancy Photos

by Winsome Walker | Tue., Jun. 11, 2019 11:12 PM

Jennifer Hawkins, Jake Wall

Talk about a pregnancy glow!

Jennifer Hawkins showed off her growing baby bump in two photos posted to social media on Tuesday.

"Today with bump!!" the 35-year-old shared on Instagram, along with snaps of her smiling while dressed in a chic black jacket, skinny jeans and sneakers.  

"You are just too cute with a bump," model Megan Gale replied, while singer Ricki-Lee Coulter commented with five heart eyes emojis.

The former Miss Universe winner announced on May 10 that she and husband Jake Wall, 36, were expecting a baby girl—their first child together.

"I'm sooo happy to share with you some exciting news! Jake and I are expecting a baby girl!!! We can't wait to meet her!" Hawkins posted on Instagram, along with a cute couple shot. "Thank you to our beautiful family and friends for their love and support and, most importantly, to my hubby Jake – I can't wait to see you as a Daddy!"

Kayla Itsines Opens Up About Pregnancy, Workout Changes and How She Kept Her Baby Bump a Secret

Wall shared the same photo on Instagram, accompanied by the short but sweet caption: "I'm going to be a dad! Can't wait to meet our little girl!"

The Sydney-based model has kept her 866K followers up to date with her pregnancy journey so far.  

On May 22, Hawkins shared that her "all day nausea is finally easing up!", although noting that her "#jeanswontbuttonup".

Jennifer Hawkins, Jake Wall

The JBronze founder and her model/builder husband tied the knot at an intimate Bali resort wedding in 2013 after eight years of dating.

The pair first met in Newcastle, just months before Hawkins entered the Miss Universe competition.

"We met in a bar, just like anyone," she told Stellar in 2017. "It was one of those nights I didn't intend going out, and then I went out and I met this guy, and slowly, we started a relationship."

