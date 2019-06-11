Tom Hanks Says From What He's Seen Toy Story 4 Could Top Original 3 Films

The Veep actor jokes about what it was like joining the team. "There was a whole initiation process." Chiming in, the Good Girls star quips, "I was kidnapped in the middle of the night. I was taken in a van."

"It's dark, it's dark," Hale says.

For Keanu, he explains how much fun it was to be part of the Pixar film. "I had a wonderful character. For me, it's really great to be here. I got to watch the film and hear the performances that were really so special."

However, Allen points out his performance of Buzz Lightyear has become so well-known that it "confuses" children when they hear him speak.

"My little one's 10 now, and she just doesn't understand that dad is Buzz Lightyear. It's very confusing for children," he shares. "It looks like I ate Buzz Lightyear because I'll talk in his voice and they'll go, 'That ugly man ate Buzz Lightyear.'"

In fact, he recalls the one time a kid said that to him. "I actually had it happen in an elevator. A lady says do 'The infinity thing' [because her] kid was misbehaving, and I did 'To infinity and beyond,' and the kid screamed out loud 'That ugly man ate Buzz Lightyear,' so you don't want to do the voices around children. It is confusing for the young ones, but my kids love it."