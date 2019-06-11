North West Is Kim Kardashian's Mini-Me While Dressing Up in Her Faux Fur Coat

It looks like North West has already inherited her mom's sense of style.

Kim Kardashian shared a picture of her daughter rocking her faux fur coat via Instagram on Tuesday. While the fashion ensemble was clearly too big for the 5-year-old star, it didn't make the look any less adorable.

The coat appeared to be the one the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore during a New York City outing back in 2016. At the time, the KKW Beauty head had accessorized her look with a black baseball cap. Fast-forward a few years and her eldest child did the same.

"Remember when I wore this!" Kim captioned the photo. "She picked out the same look lol but fun fact. I took all of my fave furs and remade them in faux fur."

This wasn't the first time the little lady had taken a fashion cue from her mom. As fans will recall, North wore a pair of Kim's heels to True Thompson's first birthday.