Lady Gaga's Ex Christian Carino Just Liked Irina Shayk's Sexy Instagram Photo

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jun. 11, 2019 11:08 AM
Well, well, well. Look what we have here!
Earlier this week, Irina Shayk took to social media and turned up the heat in a sexy post-split Instagram shot.
Surrounded by lush greenery and a cascading waterfall, the supermodel posed in a black Intimissimi skinny-strap vest-top bodysuit that showed off her backside. And for those wondering, the piece can be yours for $27.
While several friends like Lily Aldridge were quick to gush over the post and call it "stunning," one man's decision to like the photo is making news.
Any guesses for who's responsible?! Our eyes spot Lady Gaga's ex Christian Carino's official account.
Perhaps it's just a simple like because he admired the location. Maybe he accidentally was scrolling through his explore page and didn't realize who was posing.
Whatever the case may be, fans can't help but recognize the irony in the fact that Lady Gaga's ex is liking photos of Bradley Cooper's ex.
Social media aside, pop culture fans were upset to hear last week that Bradley and Irina had broken up after four years together.
"They tried to work things out for awhile, but it just became clear the relationship was over," a source shared with us. "As much as they tried to rekindle what they once had, they couldn't find that spark. They both want what's best for their daughter and so far things are amicable. They're working out custody details and putting everything in writing so there's no confusion."
And while some may speculate that the split was partly caused by all the rumors surrounding Bradley and his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga, it doesn't appear to be the case.
"No," Lady Gaga proclaimed when Jimmy Kimmel jokingly asked if she was having an affair. "I'm an artist, and I guess [Bradley and I] did a good job. And, fooled ya!"
