Hope Solo Opens Up About Suffering a Miscarriage of Twins

Lia Clay/Elle
Hope Solo is sharing a very personal story.
The Olympic soccer player, who married former NFL player Jerramy Stevens in 2012, is opening up about her devastating miscarriage. In a candid new interview for Elle's July issue, published on Tuesday, Solo recalls running for president of USSF (United States Soccer Federation) around early 2018, while trying to cope with the loss of her pregnancy.
Following her heartbreaking miscarriage, Solo learned that she'd been expecting twins, and that one of the twins was ectopic.
"The doctor said I was hours from dying," Solo tells Elle. "They ended up having to remove my fallopian tube."
Shortly after her loss, Solo appeared at the USSF presidential election in Orlando, where she delivered a speech.
"That speech took a lot," she shares with the magazine. "Even before all that, it would have taken courage."
Though she didn't win the election, Solo says that she "didn't expect" to but she knew that her voice "was important."
In the interview with Elle, Solo also opens up about her marriage to Stevens, and what occurred the night before their wedding. For those who may not remember, Solo and Stevens tied the knot one day after he was arrested.
Solo shares with the magazine that the couple had a small group of people over to her house on the eve of their wedding.
"We thought everyone could just be happy for us," Solo says. "It was dumb."
However, Solo shares that around 4 a.m. "our two asshole brothers, basically, get into this argument." When police arrived to the house, they saw Solo with a bloody elbow and they arrested Stevens. The article notes that Stevens was released without charges, and the duo wed just hours later.
"It was the most triumphant day," Solo tells Elle.
