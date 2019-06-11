John Cena Gets Real About Love, Accidental Boners and Crying After Sex

Don't let John Cena's tough exterior fool you.

While the world knows him as a hard-core wrestler, the WWE star can actually be a bit of a softy. Cena proved this to be true on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

While playing a game of "Behind the Cena," the 42-year-old star revealed the movie that always makes him cry (The Truman Show) and the best gift he ever gave his mom ("security"). He also said he's cried after sex and written a haiku to woo someone.

"It did not work," he admitted, "but I tried."

It looks like the Blockers star is a hopeless romantic, too. When asked if he believes in soulmates, Cena said he did.

At one point, fans thought Cena had found his soulmate in Nikki Bella. But after more than six years together and plans to walk down the aisle, the two called it quits. They've since been romantically linked to other people. The Total Bellas star is dating her former Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev, and Cena recently sparked romance rumors with Shay Shariatzadeh.