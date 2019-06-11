Go Behind the Scenes of Stranger Things Season 3

Netflix
by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jun. 11, 2019 7:02 AM
It's summer time and the living is...deadly if you're in Hawkins, Indiana. In the new season of Stranger Things, it's the summer of 1985 and our favorite pint-sized heroes aren't so pint-sized.
The crew is on the cusp of adulthood, with raging hormones and blossoming romances complicating the group's once solid dynamic. Can Mike, (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Max (Sadie Sink) withstand the raging storm of teenage angst and face down new threats from enemies old—and new?
They've banished evil before, but it's never truly gone, just changed.
The new season kicks off on July 4. Who needs fireworks?
Get a peek at what happened behind the scenes of the new season in the photos below.
Matt Duffer, Dacre Montgomery and Ross Duffer.
Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer.
Finn Wolfhard, Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer
Winona Ryder and director Uta Briesewitz.
Ross Duffer, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink and Matt Duffer.
Caleb McLaughlin on set.
Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and executive producer Shawn Levy.
Stranger Things season three also stars David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Winona Ryder, Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton, Dacre Montgomery, Cara Buono, Maya Hawke, Francesca Reale, Jake Busey and Cary Elwes.
