Olivia Culpo Poses Nude as She Lands No. 1 Spot on Maxim's Hot 100

Olivia Culpo is ready for her close-up.

The former Miss Universe and social media sensation has snagged the No. 1 spot on Maxim's annual Hot 100 ranking, an achievement she told the publication has actually been a lifelong dream of hers.

"It's honestly something that I've always dreamed of since I was so little. It's really humbling," 27-year-old Culpo shared. "There are so many women who have been in this same position before that I have looked up to for so many years. I thrive off the success of other women because a win for one of us is, in my opinion, a win for all of us."

In the sultry photo spread, the brunette strips down to her birthday suit in a series of black and white snapshots reminiscent of the glitz and glamour of Old Hollywood. On the cover, Olivia covers up with a sheer robe and lacy nude panties.