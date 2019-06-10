Olivia Culpo Poses Nude as She Lands No. 1 Spot on Maxim's Hot 100

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jun. 10, 2019 4:04 PM

Olivia Culpo, 2019 MAXIM HOT 100

Gilles Bensimon

Olivia Culpo is ready for her close-up. 

The former Miss Universe and social media sensation has snagged the No. 1 spot on Maxim's annual Hot 100 ranking, an achievement she told the publication has actually been a lifelong dream of hers. 

"It's honestly something that I've always dreamed of since I was so little. It's really humbling," 27-year-old Culpo shared. "There are so many women who have been in this same position before that I have looked up to for so many years. I thrive off the success of other women because a win for one of us is, in my opinion, a win for all of us."

In the sultry photo spread, the brunette strips down to her birthday suit in a series of black and white snapshots reminiscent of the glitz and glamour of Old Hollywood. On the cover, Olivia covers up with a sheer robe and lacy nude panties. 

Following her Miss Universe win in 2012, Culpo set out to harness her newfound fame on social media. Clocking in at just over 4 million Instagram followers, the star told Maxim she hopes to de-stigmatize social media influencing as a career path and passion. 

Olivia Culpo, 2019 MAXIM HOT 100

Gilles Bensimon

"I hope that [my female followers] take inspiration from it," Olivia said. "That's why I look to a lot of people on Instagram. I enjoy being able to see what they're doing and how I can maybe do something similar. If they're working out a lot, it's like, ‘Oh, I wanna try that workout.'"

She continued, "It's difficult when you have to just smile and pretend it's okay when maybe you're personally going through a lot." 

Previous Maxim Hot 100 honorees include Kate UptonHailey BieberStella Maxwell and Taylor Swift

Check out more from Olivia when Maxim's July/August issue hits newsstands June 18. 

