Sadie Robertson Reveals Her Dream Wedding Plans After Christian Huff Engagement

Sadie Robertson has a bright future ahead of her!

Now that the Duck Dynasty star is engaged to boyfriend Christian Huff, they are getting excited for the many exciting moments ahead of them. Of course, their romantic wedding is the priority, but there's no harm in creating a vision board or two for their future home.

Sadie tells E! News that she and her beau plan on saying their I Do's before they plant roots. "We're kind of still working on what all of that's going to look like and just kind of soak in the moment of yesterday, but yeah, we'll wait until we're married and then move in and make an official home," the 21-year-old shares.

As exciting as it sounds, the star seems slightly overwhelmed by the prospect of designing a home, so she's staying focused on the matter at hand: their nuptials. But, even that feels like "a lot to think about" for the bride-to-be.