Ava Phillippe Responds to Fans Saying Her Boyfriend Looks Identical to Dad Ryan Phillippe

Seeing double?

Typically, Ava Phillippe is flooded with comments about her uncanny resemblance to her famous mom, Reese Witherspoon. However, over the weekend, the 19-year-old beauty heard something a little different.

After introducing her boyfriend to the world and making her relationship Instagram official on Sunday, many of Ava's followers couldn't help but notice the similarities between her beau and her dad, Ryan Phillippe. Yup, you read that correctly.

"He looks so much like your dad omg," one person wrote. "Looks like a young Ryan wow," another follower shared.

"Omg so cute," another chimed in. "That picture makes me remember when Reese&Ryan were together."

In the sweet snaps Ava uploaded to the 'gram, the couple seemed to enjoy a fun night at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery during one of Cinespia's summer movie screenings. "This week >," she captioned her post, alongside two photos of them snuggled up and smiling under the moonlight.