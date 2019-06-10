The Hills: New Beginnings Trailer Features Audrina Calling Somebody "Literally Insane" and Now We Need to Know Who

Do you know what comes with New Beginnings for The Hills? New drama.

MTV released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming reality show revival and it features new footage of the drama to come. The trailer, below, features a voiceover telling viewers to "fall in love with the relationships" over a scene with Audrina Patridge and Justin "Bobby" Brescia at dinner, "the drama" with Mischa Barton saying, "Here we go!" and Audrina calling somebody "Literally insane," and lots more quick shots.

"Never a dull moment in the hills," newcomer Brandon Thomas Lee says.

The cast for the revival also includes Heidi Montag, Whitney Port, Stephanie Pratt, Jason Wahler, Brody Jenner, Spencer Pratt, Frankie Delgado, Kaitlynn Carter, Jennifer Delgado and Ashley Wahler.