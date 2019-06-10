First Responders Live Will Show You What Makes Everyday Heroes Tick

EXCLUSIVE!

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jun. 10, 2019 11:30 AM

You've watched people play them on TV week after week, but now with Fox's First Responders Live, viewers get a front-row seat to what really happens with firefighters, police officers, EMS technicians and other first responders. These are people who put their own lives on the line day after day to save others.

In the exclusive First Responders Live preview below, host Josh Elliott explains the premise of the new series.

"There are people who see all that could go wrong and decide, ‘I want to make it all right.' People who are running towards the problem, rather than away from it. They deserve, frankly, as deep an understand of what it is they do and why they do it as we can possibly communicate," Elliott says.

Watch

Jennifer Love Hewitt Humbled by Her 9-1-1 Casting

The show has cameras embedded with first responder units all over the country. "We go with them and come what may," Elliott says of the show's unpredictability.

The journalist will provide analysis and commentary with the help of a team of experts. The series isn't your typical reality show, it follows first-person accounts of the action.

"I hope that would you watch a show, that you turn that television set off and you think to yourself, ‘Thank god for them' and you know why you're saying it," Elliot says.

Click play on the video above for a sneak peek of the new Fox series.

Dick Wolf, Rasha Drachkovitch and Tom Thayer are executive producers.

First Responders Live premieres Wednesday, June 12 at 9 p.m. on Fox.

