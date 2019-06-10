Rihanna Gets Candid About Marriage, Kids and Falling in Love With Boyfriend Hassan Jameel

Rihanna is in love.

The 31-year-old Grammy winner, who is very private about her personal life, is opening up about her relationship with her boyfriend, businessman Hassan Jameel, in a candid conversation with her Ocean's 8 co-star, Sarah Paulson. In the conversation, published for Interview magazine on Monday, Rihanna confirms that she's in love and shares her dream of starting a family. The Fenty businesswoman, who has created an empire with her many successful ventures, also opens up to Paulson about making time for herself.

"It's only the last couple years that I started to realize that you need to make time for yourself, because your mental health depends on it," Rihanna shares. "If you're not happy, you're not going to be happy even doing things that you love doing. It'd feel like a chore. I never want work to feel like a chore. My career is my purpose, and it should never feel like anything other than a happy place."