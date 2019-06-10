Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson Is Engaged to "Best Friend" Christian Huff

Instagram/Sadie Robertson
The Robertson flock is getting a new member!
Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson "screamed YES" to boyfriend Christian Huff yesterday during a romantic proposal, she revealed on Instagram.
"So many words and so many more pictures to come, but for now just know my friends I'm the happiest human in the world on June 9th, 2019 today and for the rest of my life," the Dancing With the Stars alum, 21, wrote. "I GET TO MARRY THIS MAN. God is faithful and so so good."
Before popping the question, Christian carried Sadie to a secluded area with candles and champagne. And as he got down on bended knee, she started crying tears of joy.
"Sadie's getting married!!!!! To the most amazing man, and we are beaming!!!" her mom Korie Robertson wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos, which also a shot of her husband Willie Robertson. "Today was an absolute dream. I love every second of being @legitsadierob mom and can't wait for @christian_huff to join the fam!"
The duo celebrated their anniversary in May. "You are a straight up vision," Christian captioned a shot of his new bride. "Thank you for the best 8 months of my life getting to walk alongside you and learn from you while growing together. I love sprinting this race with you honey!!!"
For her part, the Live Original author recently opened up about all the things she loves about her fiancé. "He's strong and kind. He's handsome and humble. He is hilarious. He's my best friend and the best one to have," she raved. "Our relationship is beautiful, but it's not perfect. We work through silly communication things, but at the end of every day I couldn't be more grateful for this walking answered prayer."
"I love his eyes - not just because they are beautiful, but because of what they seek and what they find," she continued. "But to answer what I love most about him would be His pursuit of love. His pursuit of the Lord caught my attention me before He started to pursue me. I saw the way his eyes were so captivated by God who is love and I felt the fruit of that fixation when he spoke to me. Now i feel it in the way he looks at me, and loves me. I love who he is and who he is becoming based on what He is constantly pursuing."
Congratulations to the happy ducklings!