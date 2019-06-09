Kylie Jenner Throws The Handmaid's Tale-Themed Party

Praise be?

On Saturday, Kylie Jenner threw her friends a viewing party for season three of The Handmaid's Tale, which doubled as a pre-gaming 22nd birthday celebration for longtime friend Anastasia "Stassi" Karanikolaou.

The Hulu drama series depicts a dystopian society in which infertile married couples of high ranking keep fertile women as sex slaves and subject them to monthly rapes in a bid to get them pregnant with a child they would then keep. The streaming network released the first three episodes of season three last week.

At the party, Kylie, 21, and the guests wore red robes and white bonnets, similar to the outfits worn by the handmaids on the series. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her guests posted photos and videos from the event on their Instagram Stories.