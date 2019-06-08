Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Marry in Romantic California Wedding

They said "I do!"

Chris Pratt wed Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, in front of friends and family, including her parents Maria Shriver and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger. The wedding took place at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, near Santa Barbara, E! News has learned.

Celebrity guests included Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and Shriver-Schwarzenegger family friend (and the groom's Parks and Recreation co-star) Rob Lowe. Bridesmaids wore pink dresses with v-necks and tulle skirts. The ceremony and reception took place in separate tents at the ranch.

Rob spent the morning before the wedding golfing with the groom and friends. Arnold and sons Patrick Schwarzenegger and Christopher Schwarzenegger were spotted wearing dark suits and riding on a golf cart together en route to a wedding photo shoot.

The actor began dating Katherine, an author, last summer after being introduced by her mother. Chris announced in January that he and Katherine were engaged.