Meghan Markle Makes First Public Appearance Since Giving Birth to Baby Archie

Meghan Markle has emerged!

The Duchess of Sussex has made her first royal and technically public appearance since giving birth to her and Prince Harry's first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor one month ago. On Saturday, she joined her husband and his royal family members at the 2019 Trooping the Colour parade, an official belated birthday celebration for Queen Elizabeth II, who turned 93 in April.

Meghan and Harry did not bring Archie to the event. Days after he was born, they showed him off in a brief and small, private press photo call at Windsor Castle.

At the parade, Meghan wore a navy Givenchy dress and matching purse by the designer and Noel Stewart hat. She was also seen wearing a third ring on her wedding ring finger.