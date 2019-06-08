Meghan Markle Makes First Public Appearance Since Giving Birth to Baby Archie

Meghan Markle has emerged!

The Duchess of Sussex has made her first royal and technically public appearance since giving birth to her and Prince Harry's first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor one month ago. On Saturday, she joined her husband and his royal family members at the 2019 Trooping the Colour parade, an official belated birthday celebration for Queen Elizabeth II, who turned 93 in April. 

Meghan and Harry did not bring Archie to the event. Days after he was born, they showed him off in a brief and small, private press photo call at Windsor Castle.

At the parade, Meghan wore a navy Givenchy dress and matching purse by the designer and Noel Stewart hat. She was also seen wearing a third ring on her wedding ring finger.

See photos from the Trooping the Colour parade:

Trooping the Colour 2019, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Wave

GEOFF ROBINSON PHOTOGRAPHY/Shutterstock

Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Kate Middleton

Louis perfects his royal wave.

Trooping the Colour 2019, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Kate Middleton

Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Kate Middleton

The Cambridges watch the flypast.

Trooping the Colour 2019, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Kate Middleton

Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Kate Middleton

Charlotte greets her subjects.

Trooping the Colour 2019, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Kate Middleton

Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Kate Middleton

George displays his adorable signature expression.

Trooping the Colour 2019, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan

Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Behold the Royals

Queen Elizabeth II appears with her family on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Trooping the Colour 2019, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

The four smile at the crowds.

Trooping the Colour 2019, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wave to the crowd.

Trooping the Colour 2019, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Camilla Bowles

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

The Duke of Sussex joins the ladies.

Trooping the Colour 2019, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Camilla Bowles

Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

This marked the first public appearance for the Duchess of Sussex since she gave birth to baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor a month ago.

Trooping the Colour 2019, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ride in a carriage.

Trooping the Colour 2019, Queen Elizabeth

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Queen Elizabeth II

The guest of honor.

Trooping the Colour 2019, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Camilla Bowles

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Prince William

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has fun with the Cambridges.

Trooping of Colour 2019, Princess Beatrice, James Brooksbank, Kate Middleton, Camilla Bowles

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Cousins Unite

Princess Beatrice, James Brooksbank, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn, Prince Edward, Camilla, Duchess of CornwallKate Middleton and Peter Phillips and Autumn Phillips and their children Savannah and Isla appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

At the parade, Meghan and Harry rode in a carriage with Camilla and Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a pale yellow Alexander McQueen dress and matching Philip Treacy hat with floral detail, which she had worn to Harry and Meghan's royal wedding last year.

Meghan and Harry stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the royal family, including Kate, Prince William and their three kids, including Prince Louis, 1, who made his major public debut at the event.

Meghan is believed to officially still be on maternity leave, making an exception for the event, one of the U.K.'s most famous.

Other royals spotted on the Buckingham Palace balcony included William and Harry's father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of CornwallAnne, Princess RoyalPrincess Beatrice and sister Princess Eugenie, their dad Prince Andrew, Duke of York, plus William and Harry's cousin Peter Phillips and wife Autumn Phillips' daughter Isla Phillips and Savannah Phillips, who last year made headlines when she playfully teased George at Trooping the Color. The Cambridge children stood far away from the Phililips girls at Saturday's event.

