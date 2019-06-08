Inside the Glamorous Life of Taylor Swift's Cats

Having Taylor Swift as your owner is just as purrrfect as you would imagine.

As fans know, the Grammy award-winning singer has a huge thing for her cats Dr. Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button. "I have cats. I'm obsessed with them," Taylor told Time. "They're very dignified. They're independent. They're very capable of dealing with their own life."

The 29-year-old is expanding her feline family even more, with the recent addition of Benjamin Button, the cat she met on the set of the "ME!" music video.

Take a look below to find out what the secret life of Taylor's pets is really like.