Selena Gomez Spreads Love During Surprise Children's Hospital Visit

by Alyssa Morin | Fri., Jun. 7, 2019 1:48 PM

Selena Gomez continues to look good, feel good and do good.

The 26-year-old star is using her celebrity-status for a great cause. On Friday, the "Fetish" singer visited patients at the Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City for the 10th annual Big Slick Celebrity fundraiser.

While at the hospital, Gomez appeared to enjoy a fun-filled day with some of the patients. Fan accounts on Twitter captured a few sweet moments between The Dead Don't Die actress and her fans. She posed for pictures, played board games, colored and signed a handful of autographs.

Additionally, Missouri natives Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner visited the Children's Mercy Hospital with the "Same Old Love" star. The Modern Family actor and 56-year-old comedian are hosting the event with Kansas City natives Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis and Rob Riggle.

What's more? This isn't the only appearance Gomez is making this weekend. She's hitting up more events to help the fundraising organization, including the legendary celebrity softball tournament. So you can catch the 26-year-old beauty all suited up and ready to play ball.

Many more celebrities are expected to attend the Big Slick events this weekend, including Ariel Winter, Adam Scott, Cobie Smulders, Zachary Levi and Kat Mcnamara.

In the last 9 years, Big Slick has raised more than $8 million for pediatric research at Children's Mercy Hospital, according to a press release sent to E! News.

Back in April, Selena opened up about self-love and taking a much-needed break from the public eye last year.

"Last year, I took a lot of time off," the 26-year-old star said during an interview on Coach's Dream It Real podcast. "I think that I needed a moment to myself because I do feel like I was growing and changing."

Early that same month, she made her first major public appearance after a year-and-a-half of shying away from the red carpet. There, she revealed to E! News that she was "excited" about the possibility of attending more events.

As of late, she's attended high-profile events, including the 2019 Cannes Film Festival (where she also had a viral moment with Bill Murray), a surprise appearance at Coachella and The Hollywood Reporter's Empowerment in Entertainment—to name a few.

